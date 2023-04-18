Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 0.4 %
SAMG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,559. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
