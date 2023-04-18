Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SAMG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,559. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Path Partners LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 657,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 135,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

