Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Down 4.2%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.25. 174,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 578,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.