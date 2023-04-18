Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Short Interest Update

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 252,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Societal CDMO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the 4th quarter worth about $12,772,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Societal CDMO by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,363 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,857 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.
Societal CDMO, Inc is a bi-coastal CDMO with capabilities spanning pre-investigational new drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a range of therapeutic dosage forms with a focus on small molecules. With expertise in solving complex problems, the company provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill and finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the pharmaceutical market.
