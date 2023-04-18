Solana 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $487.85 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Solana has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and $487.85 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $24.83 or 0.00081722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Solana

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 392,326,957 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.