Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Solid Power Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.