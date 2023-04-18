SOLVE Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.14 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $317,962.53 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

