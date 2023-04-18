Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Motco bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

