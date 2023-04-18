SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.05. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 3,246,765 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,614 shares of company stock valued at $734,964 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

