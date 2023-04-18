Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

SFST stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Ray Lattimore acquired 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $369,852 over the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

