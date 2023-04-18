SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 145,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 72,640 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $42.67.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIP. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,971,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 221,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.