SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,626,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

