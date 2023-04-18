SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. 1,209,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

