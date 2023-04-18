Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $627.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $616.14 and a 200 day moving average of $555.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

