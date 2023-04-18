Spinnaker Trust Has $894,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,171 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 552,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 29,511 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

