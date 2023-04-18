Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

