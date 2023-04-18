Spinnaker Trust Sells 469 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

