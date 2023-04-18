Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPXSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6061 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

