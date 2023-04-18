SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2993 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAAY opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.97.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.
