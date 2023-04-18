Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 364,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

