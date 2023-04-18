Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.36

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 28614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,203 shares of company stock valued at $178,265 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

