Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,359 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

