Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.