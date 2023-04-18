Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 475 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

