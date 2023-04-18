Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

