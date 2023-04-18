Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 229,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 573,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $104.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

