Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 46,847 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,847 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FMB opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

