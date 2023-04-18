StockNews.com Downgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Hold

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 381,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $153.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.53 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,412,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 595,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 53,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

