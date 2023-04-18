StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,695. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.