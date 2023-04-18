Stratis Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Stratis has a total market cap of $91.13 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.99 or 0.06901836 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00069666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00041295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00022264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,231,467 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

