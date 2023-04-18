Streakk (STKK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $321,647.11

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $125.90 or 0.00415329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $321,647.11 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 127.19047058 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $302,520.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

