Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.23 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $217,990.25 and $36.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000443 USD and is up 20.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

