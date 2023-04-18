Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $171,181.77 and approximately $96.99 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000443 USD and is up 20.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

