Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 235,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,581. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $89.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,700,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

