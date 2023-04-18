Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $16.95. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 265,641 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

