T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $174,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.66. 92,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $146.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.