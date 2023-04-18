TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells $143,199.60 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 30,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $143,199.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 96,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $289,523.70.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laird Landmann sold 50,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $39,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 125,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,489. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

