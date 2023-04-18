Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.