Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TERN stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

TERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.