Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $748.90 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $748.90 million and approximately $41.56 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004727 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,126,187,341 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,732,259,035 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.