Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,563,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $192,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.37.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

