Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.37.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.10. 43,049,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,570,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

