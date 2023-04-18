Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $186.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

