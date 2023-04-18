Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBI. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

