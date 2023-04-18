Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded down $35.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,619.99. 6,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,704. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,250.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,759.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

