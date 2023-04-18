The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,800 ($59.40) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.11) to GBX 3,992 ($49.40) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,169.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 10,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,458. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

