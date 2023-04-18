The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

