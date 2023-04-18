The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $274.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

