The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $339.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

