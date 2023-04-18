The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $63,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.80 on Tuesday, hitting $330.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,306. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

