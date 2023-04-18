The Graph Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $86.59 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,634,976,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,934,215,006 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

